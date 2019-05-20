Second Match Originally Planned For Kickoff Show at Money in the Bank

Last night’s Kickoff Show for WWE Money in the Bank featuring The Usos defeating Smackdown tag team champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan in a non-title match. However, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was set to feature another match. Women’s tag team champions The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce) were set to take on the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane), but the match was eventually pulled. It would confirm an earlier report from PWInsider that suggested the match was in the planning stages at some point.