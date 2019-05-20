wrestling / News
Second Match Originally Planned For Kickoff Show at Money in the Bank
May 20, 2019 | Posted by
Last night’s Kickoff Show for WWE Money in the Bank featuring The Usos defeating Smackdown tag team champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan in a non-title match. However, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was set to feature another match. Women’s tag team champions The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce) were set to take on the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane), but the match was eventually pulled. It would confirm an earlier report from PWInsider that suggested the match was in the planning stages at some point.
More Trending Stories
- Steve Austin Argues on Twitter Over Fan Attack in Germany, Triple H Beat Up Austin’s Attacker Until Security Intervened
- Backstage Update on How WWE Internally Classified Injury for Alexa Bliss, Bliss Rumored to Have Vomited After Taking Bad Bump
- Mike Kanellis Discusses How Triple H Gave Him the Opportunity to Join 205 Live After He ‘Flatlined’
- Vince Russo Details The Pitch He Made to Vince McMahon in 2002 For A Second WCW Invasion Angle