Second, More Detailed AEW Dynamite Taping Results For Tonight (SPOILERS)

AEW taped tonight’s episode of Dynamite yesterday on the Chris Jericho Rock n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Part Deux. Here are more detailed results, via Wrestling Observer Radio:

Dark match: Young Bucks and Kenny Omega defeated SCU. After the match, Daniels put over The Elite as the best three-man team. Omega then floated the idea of six-man tag team titles, with a possible tournament on next year’s Jericho cruise.

Dark Match: Kip Sabian (w/ Penelope Ford) defeated QT Marshall following interference from Penelope Ford.

Dynamite results:

SCU (c) vs. Hangman Page and Kenny Omega – AEW Tag Team Titles: Hangman accidentally hit Omega with the Buckshot Lariat, but then hit one on Scorpio from the ramp and Kazarian in the ring to win. Omega celebrates with the Elite but Page leaves to drink with the crowd. Scorpio Sky also walked out on Frankie Kazarian, but this may have been nothing.

Britt Baker vs. Priscilla Kelly: Baker starts out working as a face before acting more like a heel. She wins by submission. After the match, she mocks Tony Schiavone during an interview and says that she’s a role model with a full-time job. She also bragged about her intelligence.

Jurassic Express vs. Chris Jericho, Santana and Ortiz: Crowd sang Jericho’s theme after the music stopped. Eventually Jake Hager came out and brawled with Luchasaurus to the back. Jericho hit Judas Effect on Marko Stunt (who was wearing a life preserver) for the win. The fans were said to be “very into” Stunt.

Joey Janela vs. MJF: MJF calls Janela the same things (“Jelly Janela”) Jim Cornette has in the past. He also had issues with referee Aubrey Edwards. Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford came out and distracted Janela, which let MJF hit the Cross Rhodes to win.

After the match, MJF called Cody a puppet and said he is the last chapter in Cody’s book. Cody comes out and MJF mocks him over not being able to touch him. He drops the mic when Cody reaches for it then kicks it away. Cody says that he can’t touch MJF but ‘they’ can, which is when the Young Bucks superkick him and throw him into a pool.

Jon Moxley vs. PAC – AEW World Title number one contender: Moxley’s eye was taped up. He ended up defeating PAC with a pin, although PAC nearly won with a submission before he got to the ropes. After the match, Jericho came out and stared down Moxley. It was noted that there was a four-minute stretch in which Moxley and PAC were talking to each other and nothing else happened, but this might make TV. A cruise ship also arrived during the match, leading to chants of ‘Fuck your boat’ and more.