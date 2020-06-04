Second Night of Fyter Fest Will Not Be Live, Taping Dates Set For July 1-2

As we reported last night, AEW revealed on last night’s Dynamite that Fyter Fest will be a two-night event, running on July 1 and 8. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the second night of the event will not be live. AEW is expected to remain on their schedule of one live show and one taped show during the pandemic, and that will include Fyter Fest. The first night will air as planned on July 1, and the July 8 episode will be taped on July 2.

It was also noted that all of the stories and shows between now and Fyter Fest have been written out already. Fyter Fest is expected to be booked as a PPV, with longer matches than normally presented on television. Every title will be defended on the show. Here’s the lineup so far:

* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. Best Friends