Second NJPW Talent Announced For For ROH Global Wars Tour
– ROH has announced the second NJPW talent for their Global Wars tour, which takes place next month. The company announced on Tuesday that EVIL will join Tetsuya Naito as New Japan talents competing during the tour. Also announced, as you can see below, is Juice Robinson.
The show runs from November 7th through the 11th and will stream on Honor Club.
