Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Second NJPW Talent Announced For For ROH Global Wars Tour

October 16, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH Global Wars

– ROH has announced the second NJPW talent for their Global Wars tour, which takes place next month. The company announced on Tuesday that EVIL will join Tetsuya Naito as New Japan talents competing during the tour. Also announced, as you can see below, is Juice Robinson.

The show runs from November 7th through the 11th and will stream on Honor Club.

article topics :

EVIL, Juice Robinson, ROH Global Wars, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading