Second Set of NXT House Show Results From 10.17.19: Shayna Baszler Beats Candice LeRae

– Another set of results are out for last night’s NXT House show in Portland, Oregon. You can check out that more detailed set of results, courtesy of Jim Comeau and PWInsider, below.

A very entertaining show last night at Portland’s Memorial Coliseum, despite the big names that were missing from the card. There were no appearances by Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Adam Cole, Io Shirai, or Velveteen Dream, which was kind of a bummer.

I won’t venture a guess as to the attendance, because I’m terrible at estimating crowd sizes.

1. Breezango def. The Outliers (Dan Matha and Riddick Moss). Breezango are the exception that proves the rule about ridiculous, cartoony gimmicks. They’re so good at what they do, and they’re effortlessly entertaining (reminiscent of Edge and Christian in that regard, I think). This was a very fun way to kick the night off.

2. Dominik Dijakovic def. Bronson Reed in a hard-hitting, athletic brawl.

A video promoting the WWE Network and the upcoming Crown Jewel event was EMPHATICALLY booed by the audience. Biggest heel reaction of the night, to be honest 😉

3. Tegan Nox & Dakota Kai def. Vanessa Bourne and Aliyah – I know she gets lost in the shuffle since she hasn’t received a real push in her years with NXT, but Aliyah is has improved SO MUCH from since her Breaking Ground days. She works really hard. Kai and Nox might be viable women’s tag championship opponents down the road, if the belts ever actually do get defended in NXT.

4. Damian Priest def. Pete Dunne – These two work really well with each other, and they earned the first “this is awesome” chant of the night. Dunne was way over with the crowd, though everyone seemed a little surprised by the ending of the match.

5. Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly def. The Street Profits – This was a terrific mix of action and comedy. Montez Ford gave the most athletic performance of the night, and his back-and-forth with his opponents was further evidence of why he and Angelo are essentially “backstage hosts” on Raw. Though they lost the match, this was “their” night, given how the show ended.

INTERMISSION

6. Kassius Ohno def. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott – much to everyone’s chagrin, Ohno beat the “local” guy. Swerve has a lot of fans here due to his work in the area with DEFY, and his loss dampened the crowd a bit. Ohno got on the mic and said that anywhere he goes, the ring is “his house”, and he’ll fight anyone who dares step foot in his ring, no matter who they are, leading to …

7. Finn Balor def. Kassius Ohno in a relatively short match. It felt like Finn’s intro was almost as long as the match itself, but it served its purpose and gave the audience a moment with a “big name” (in the absence of the others who weren’t on the card)

8. Shayna Baszler def. Candice LeRae by submission – both were terrific, and each contrasts the other’s style perfectly. LeRae is just a beam of sunshine (bright colors, big smile, warm personality), and Baszler is a dark thunderstorm. Baszler could be this generation’s Kurt Angle, in that she seems to have picked up the “sports entertainment” aspect of what she does really quickly. She’s a natural at this.

9. Roddy Strong def. Matt Riddle following interference by Fish and O’Reilly, which led to the return of the Street Profits to even the fight. After chasing the Undisputed Era from the ring, Riddle and the Profits celebrated in the ring, and the crowd (and Riddle) acknowledged that Ford and Dawkins’ days in NXT are numbered. Lots of “Thank you Profits” and “NXT” chants to close the night.

Perhaps a little more star power might’ve helped, but, overall, everyone seemed to have a good time on an otherwise bleak, rainy Portland Thursday night.