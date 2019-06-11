wrestling / News
Second Report Suggests Cesaro Will Be Okay After Last Night’s RAW
June 11, 2019 | Posted by
During last night’s episode of RAW, Cesaro was helped to the back by WWE officials and could be seen limping after Ricochet’s 630 landed on his leg. A report at the time suggested that he was going to be okay and the latest update seems to confirm that. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that Cesaro was not injured last night. While Cesaro was clearly in pain afterward, it ultimately resulted in “nothing serious.”
