Second Set of Spoilers From WWE NXT Tapings With Additional Details

– PWInsider has a second and somewhat more detailed report from the NXT taping at Full Sail University on Wednesday. It is worth noting that this set names the tapings as four weeks’ worth and marks the breakoff between episodes two and three at the NXT Tag Team Championship match, not Kairi Sane’s match. It also has the Adam Cole vs. Roderick Strong match as taking place during episode three and not four. The results are, in verbatim, below:

Dark Match: No Way Jose def. Marcel Barthel

Week 1:

– Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss def. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

– Nikki Cross wins a battle royal to gain the final spot in the NXT Women’s Championship Fatal 4 Way: The other competitors: Vanessa Bourne, Bianca Belair, Mercedes Martinez, Santana Garrett, Zedax Sage Beckett, Rhea Ripley, Aliyah, Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae, Billie Kay, Sarah Logan,Taynara Conti, Reina Gonzalez, Lacey Evans.

– Aleister Black comes out for a match, but is attacked by the Velveteen Dream during the entrance. Dream traps Black in the ropes, slapping him and yelling “say my name”. Black is able to escape and run dream off.

– Zelina Vega and Andrade Almas come out. Vega says she’s called out Drew McIntyre and is still waiting on a contract for a title match. She says Drew doesn’t deserve to breathe the same rarified air as Almas, something Roderick Strong will find out

– Andrade Almas (w/Zelina Vega) def. Roderick Strong

Post match: Undisputed Era comes out to talk to Roderick Strong. They offer him an Undisputed Era armband and tell him to think about it and make the right choice.

Week 2:

– Nikki Cross def. Taynara Conti

– Fabian Aichner def. Johnny Gargano

– Footage is shown of Drew McIntyre signing a contract with William Regal

– Drew McIntyre comes out towards the ring with his title and contract, but is attacked by Andrade Almas. Almas signs the contract and sticks it to Drew using Vega’s gum.

– NXT Tag Team Championship: Sanity vs. The Authors of Pain goes to a no contest when The Undisputed Era interferes. Killian Dain comes to make the save, but gets laid out. Roderick Strong comes out and teases joining The Undisputed Era, but attacks Adam Cole. William Regal comes out and says he’s had enough. He announces a triple threat War Games match, inside 2 rings, at NXT Takeover.

Week 3

– Heavy Machinery win a squash.

– Kairi Sane def. Billie Kay.

– Velveteen Dream def. Cezar Bononi.

Post match: Dream says he’ll get what he wants at Takeover when Aleister finally says his name.

– Roderick Strong def Adam Cole by DQ after The Undisputed Era interfere. The Authors of Pain and Sanity come out for one huge brawl. (This was the final segment taped, but I believe it will air on this spot)

Week 4

– Street Profits def. Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss.

– Lars Sullivan def Raul Mendoza.

Post match: Sullivan goes to attack Mendoza but is confronted by Kassius Ohno. Lars laughs at Ohno and leaves.

– Ember Moon def. Mercedes Martinez.

Post match: Nikki Cross, Peyton Royce, and Kairi Sane all come out and stare at each other.

– Drew McIntyre comes out and wants Andrade Almas to face him like a man. Drew talks about knowing what it’s like when the pressure is on and wonders how Almas will handle it. Almas and Zelina Vega come out. Drew and Andrade brawl. Vega attempts a cross body, but Drew catches her and puts her down. The distraction allows Almas to chop out Drew’s knee. Almas and Vega pose with the NXT Championship.

Notes:

– A post show segment was filmed outside of Full Sail, featuring the Street Profits, surrounded by the NXT crowd, dancing on Tino Sabbatelli’s car. Tino references it during their match. Montez Ford also gave a speech thanking the fans for coming out.

– Marcel Barthel is former wXw competitor Axel Dieter JR.

– Here is the officially announced matches for NXT Takeover: War Games:

– NXT Championship: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Andrade Cien Almas (w/Zelina Vega)

– NXT Women’s Championship Fatal 4 Way: Kairi Sane vs. Nikki Cross vs. Ember Moon vs. Peyton Royce

– War Games triple threat match: Sanity (Killian Dain, Eric Young, and Alexander Wolfe) vs. Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly) vs. Roderick Strong and The Authors of Pain

– Aleister Black vs. Velveteen Dream

Possible, but not made official: Lars Sullivan vs. Kassius Ohno.

– I believe this is the second straight taping Hideo Itami has not worked.