Second Suspect Charged In Vandalism Of Crusher Statue
September 20, 2019
– As previously reported, James C. Dudgeon, 18, was arrested and charged with criminal damage to the statue for the late Reggie “Da Crusher” Lisowski in Milwaukee.
In a new update, the Journal Sentinel in Milwaukee reports that a second man has been arrested in connection to the crime.
Douglas Macklin, 21, of Pembine, Wisconsin, was charged Sept. 19 with criminal damage to property. If convicted, he could face a $10,000 fine and or up to nine months in prison, according to a criminal complaint filed in Milwaukee County Circuit Court.
A warrant is issued for Macklin’s arrest.
