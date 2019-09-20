Second Suspect Charged In Vandalism Of Crusher Statue

– As previously reported, James C. Dudgeon, 18, was arrested and charged with criminal damage to the statue for the late Reggie “Da Crusher” Lisowski in Milwaukee.

In a new update, the Journal Sentinel in Milwaukee reports that a second man has been arrested in connection to the crime.

Douglas Macklin, 21, of Pembine, Wisconsin, was charged Sept. 19 with criminal damage to property. If convicted, he could face a $10,000 fine and or up to nine months in prison, according to a criminal complaint filed in Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

A warrant is issued for Macklin’s arrest.