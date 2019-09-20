wrestling / News

Second Suspect Charged In Vandalism Of Crusher Statue

September 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
As previously reported, James C. Dudgeon, 18, was arrested and charged with criminal damage to the statue for the late Reggie “Da Crusher” Lisowski in Milwaukee.

In a new update, the Journal Sentinel in Milwaukee reports that a second man has been arrested in connection to the crime.

Douglas Macklin, 21, of Pembine, Wisconsin, was charged Sept. 19 with criminal damage to property. If convicted, he could face a $10,000 fine and or up to nine months in prison, according to a criminal complaint filed in Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

A warrant is issued for Macklin’s arrest.

