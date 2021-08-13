Secondary Market for AEW Rampage Next Week Has Crashed, Extremely Low Get-In Price

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that next week’s episode of AEW Rampage, which is rumored (but not confirmed) to be the AEW debut of CM Punk, has experienced a crash in ticket sales on the secondary market. The event, which runs at the United Center in Chicago, sold out instantly two weeks ago. However, there were a lot of tickets purchased by scalpers, since they missed on All Out in the city on September 5 (which also sold out right away). That show is the hottest secondary market ticket in history.

After Rampage sold out, AEW opened up an extra 500 tickets on August 9. They didn’t go right away and two days later, there were 286 left. There are now 13,931 tickets out for the show and 4,500 of those are on the secondary market. That’s higher than usual. This means that scalpers didn’t buy the new tickets so they didn’t move right away, and the market crashed. There is currently a $6 get-in price. All Out, meanwhile, had had a price drop to $199. Initially, people expected that PPV to be the debut of Punk (which caused a peak of $343), which is why it was up to begin with.