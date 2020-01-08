Security Attacking RAW Wedding Officiant Actor Was Reportedly Planned

As we previously reported, there was a bizarre incident on RAW this past Monday, in which security tackled what was believed to be a fan as they entered the ring. The show returned and that same ‘fan’ was officiating the wedding ceremony between Bobby Lashley and Lana. It was believed that the actor, Rick Malone, was mistakingly identified as a fan and security acted accordingly before realizing he was part of the show.

However, things might have went as planned after all. According to Reddit user looselipsbackstage, who has broken several stories in the past (including the match order for Survivor Series before it aired), the tackle may have been part of the show.

He wrote: “But security tackling the priest in the ring was part of the script for the show.

From script:

IN-ARENA: An Unidentified Man (The Wedding Official) is attempting to get in the ring when he is confronted by security…“