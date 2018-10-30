Security at Chris Jericho Cruise Strict On Fan Photos

Wrestling Inc reports that security at Chris Jericho’s cruise was very strict on fan photos, particularly during the six-man tag between the Bullet Club (Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and Marty Scurll) and the Alpha Club (Young Bucks and Chris Jericho).

Signs asked fans not to take photos of the match. Security shined flashlights to catch people doing it, and fans were told to stop if they held up their phones. It was worse for this match than any other on the cruise. The match, along with the Sea of Honor tournament, was filmed and will stream on FITE on November 3 at 8 PM ET for $24.99.

Some photos still made their way online, however, and you can see them below.