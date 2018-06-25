Segment Announced For Next Week’s Raw After Bayley Attacks Sasha Banks

– A new segment was announced for next week’s episode of Raw after Bayley lost it on Sasha Banks following a loss. Kurt Angle told Bayley that she had to attend counseling next week after she was made to team with Banks and Ember Moon in a six-woman tag team match against the Riott Squad. During the match, Sasha and Bayley displayed their usual tensions and after a distraction led to Banks losing for the team, Bayley attacked her.

Angle told Bayley that she had to attend the counseling or she would be fired.