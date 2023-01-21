UPDATED: WWE Confirms Segment Change For Monday’s WWE RAW, Another Legend Set For Show

UPDATE: WWE has now confirmed that there will be a Tribal Court for Sami Zayn’s trial on Monday’s episode of RAW.

Original: Monday’s WWE RAW, which will be the 30th anniversary episode, will not feature one of the previously announced segments. PWInsider reports that the originally planned Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony, is now off. That segment would have featured generations of that family acknowledging Roman Reigns, including Afa, Sika, Rikishi and Samu.

Instead, the segment will now be a ‘Trial of Sami Zayn’. Based on last night’s episode of Smackdown, Zayn will appear before a ‘Trial Court’.

Meanwhile, PWInsider also reports that Booker T is set to appear on the episode. He joins a group of legends that includes Lita, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, The Bellas, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Jerry Lawler, Sean Waltman, Ron Simmons, Teddy Long, Kurt Angle, Road Dogg, Triple H, Jimmy Hart, Madusa, Ted DiBiase, Irwin R. Shyster, The Godfather and Diamond Dallas Page.

The show will also include:

* United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

* RAW Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio)

* Steel Cage Match: Bayley vs. Becky Lynch