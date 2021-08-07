wrestling / News
Segments Announced For Next Week’s WWE Raw
August 6, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced two segments for next week’s episode of Raw. On Friday’s episode of Smackdown, it was announced that Bobby Lashley will address Goldberg ahead of their SummerSlam match while Charlotte Flair will discuss her loss to Nikki A.S.H. from this week’s show.
Raw takes place on Monday from Orlando’s Amway Center and airs live on USA Network.
