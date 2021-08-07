wrestling / News

Segments Announced For Next Week’s WWE Raw

August 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bobby Lashley WWE Raw

WWE has announced two segments for next week’s episode of Raw. On Friday’s episode of Smackdown, it was announced that Bobby Lashley will address Goldberg ahead of their SummerSlam match while Charlotte Flair will discuss her loss to Nikki A.S.H. from this week’s show.

Raw takes place on Monday from Orlando’s Amway Center and airs live on USA Network.

