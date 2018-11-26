wrestling / News
Segments Announced For This Week’s Smackdown, Promo For Show
November 26, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has announced two segments for this week’s episode of Smackdown. The following matches were announced:
* Becky Lynch returns to Smackdown.
* AJ Styles returns and addresses Daniel Bryan’s turn to the darkside.
The show takes place on Tuesday and airs live on USA Network.
