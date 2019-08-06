wrestling / News
WWE News: Segments Set For Smackdown, WWE Pays Tribute to Shooting Victims on Raw
– WWE has announced that two segments are set for this week’s episode of Smackdown. The company revealed on Raw that Shane McMaon will be a guest on the Kevin Owens show, and that Kofi Kingston will respond to Randy Orton’s recent digs at him.
Smackdown airs tomorrow night live on USA Network.
– Also tonight on Raw, WWE opened the show with the full roster on stage paying tribute to the victims of the El Paso and Dayton, Ohio shootings. You can see video of that below:
We stand with you, El Paso.
We stand with you, Dayton. pic.twitter.com/rCzzc0zxeG
— WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2019
