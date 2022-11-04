Semifinal Matches Official For Impact X-Division Title Tournament

The semifinal matches are officially set for the Impact X-Division Championship Tournament following this week’s Impact Wrestling. Mike Bailey defeated Kenny King on tonight’s show, while PJ Black defeated Yuya Uemura on Before the Impact to advance to the semis in the tournament.

The updated brackets for the tournament, which concludes at Impact Over Drive on November 18th, are:

* Black Taurus vs. PJ Black

* Trey Miguel vs. Mike Bailey