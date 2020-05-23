wrestling / News

Semifinals For Intercontinental Championship Tournament Set For Next Week’s Smackdown

May 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown

The Intercontinental Championship Tournament semifinals are official, and they will take place next week on Smackdown. On tonight’s show, AJ Styles defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Jeff Hardy defeated Sheamus to advance to the semifinals. The semis are now officially as seen below and will take place next week:

* AJ Styles vs. Elias
* Daniel Bryan vs. Jeff Hardy

