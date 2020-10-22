wrestling / News
Semifinals Set For AEW World Title #1 Contender’s Tournament
October 21, 2020 | Posted by
The semifinal matches are now official for the AEW World Championship #1 Contender’s Tournament. The first-round matches took place on tonight’s episode of Dynamite with Wardlow, Kenny Omega, Rey Fenix, and Hangman Page all advancing to the second round after beating Jungle Boy, Sonny Kiss, Penta El Zero M, and Colt Cabana respectively.
As you can see in the above header, the semifinals will see Wardlow face Page and Omega take on Fenix on next week’s episode, with the finals taking place at Full Gear and the winner getting an AEW World Championship Match.
