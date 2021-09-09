wrestling / News
Semifinals Set For NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament
The semifinal matches are official for the Heritage Cup Tournament following this week’s episode of NXT UK. Thursday’s episode saw Wolfgang defeat Sam Gradwell advance to the semis.
The semifinal matches will see Wolfgang battle Teoman and Kenny Williams take on Noam Dar, with the latter match taking place next week.
In a 2-1 victory against @sam_gradwell, @WolfgangYoung advances in the #NXTUK #HeritageCup Tournament! pic.twitter.com/SanYSkZPWd
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) September 9, 2021
Who will be victorious in the #NXTUK #HeritageCup #1 Contender Tournament?@NoamDar vs. @KennyWilliamsUK@WolfgangYoung vs. @TeomanWWE pic.twitter.com/Sb9A0ipClr
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) September 9, 2021
Who will advance in the #NXTUK #HeritageCup Tournament?
The Scum of the Earth @KennyWilliamsUK battles the Supernova @NoamDar next week on @NXTUK. pic.twitter.com/Te6qnyyPVq
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) September 9, 2021
