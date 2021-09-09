wrestling / News

Semifinals Set For NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament

September 9, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK

The semifinal matches are official for the Heritage Cup Tournament following this week’s episode of NXT UK. Thursday’s episode saw Wolfgang defeat Sam Gradwell advance to the semis.

The semifinal matches will see Wolfgang battle Teoman and Kenny Williams take on Noam Dar, with the latter match taking place next week.

