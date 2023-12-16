wrestling / News

Semifinals Set In US Championship Tournament After WWE Smackdown Matches

December 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE US Championship Tournament Semifinals Image Credit: WWE

The semifinals are official for the WWE US Championship Tournament after this week’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s episode saw Carmelo Hayes defeat Grayson Waller and Kevin Owens beat Austin Theory to advance to the semifinals of the tournament.

The semifinal matches in the tournament are now:

* Santos Escobar vs. Bobby Lashley
* Kevin Owens vs. Carmelo Hayes

