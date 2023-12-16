wrestling / News
Semifinals Set In US Championship Tournament After WWE Smackdown Matches
The semifinals are official for the WWE US Championship Tournament after this week’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s episode saw Carmelo Hayes defeat Grayson Waller and Kevin Owens beat Austin Theory to advance to the semifinals of the tournament.
The semifinal matches in the tournament are now:
* Santos Escobar vs. Bobby Lashley
* Kevin Owens vs. Carmelo Hayes
Welcome to #SmackDown, @Carmelo_WWE! 🔥
Can he defeat @GraysonWWE to advance in the #USTitle Tournament? pic.twitter.com/dywxlA93C6
— WWE (@WWE) December 16, 2023
These two are pulling out ALL the stops! 🔥🔥🔥@Carmelo_WWE is reminding @GraysonWWE why he is HIM. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/mgDMQm4C18
— WWE (@WWE) December 16, 2023
Broken hand? No problem. 😤@FightOwensFight is doing his best to fight through the pain, defeat @_Theory1, and advance in the #USTitle Tournament!🇺🇸#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ZHWA30OmTb
— WWE (@WWE) December 16, 2023
The #USTitle Tournament is HEATING UP! NEXT UP:
🔥 @EscobarWWE vs. @fightbobby!
🔥 @Carmelo_WWE vs. @FightOwensFight!
Who will earn the right to challenge @LoganPaul? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/N55EMDYXmt
— WWE (@WWE) December 16, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Details On Wrestler Expected To Return At Tonight’s WWE Smackdown Taping (SPOILERS)
- Eric Bischoff On Whether WWE Trusts CM Punk, WWE’s Boom In Popularity
- Bully Rays Compares Tony Khan Firing CM Punk to How Vince McMahon Never Fired Shawn Michaels
- Chris Jericho On AEW Backstage Reaction To CM Punk in WWE