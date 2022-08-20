wrestling / News
Semifinals Set In WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament On WWE Smackdown
We now have our WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament semifinals following this week’s episode of Smackdown. Toxic Attraction defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville on tonight’s show to advance to the semis of the tournament.
The updated brackets for the tournament are:
* IYO SKY & Dakota Kai vs. Alexa Bliss & Asuka
* Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah vs. Toxic Attraction
#SmackDown just got a little more T O X I C 🥀@gigidolin_wwe @jacyjaynewwe pic.twitter.com/4JIBEFibXM
— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2022
#ToxicAttraction and @NatbyNature & @SonyaDevilleWWE are going back and forth!
(Much to the liking of @itsBayleyWWE.) #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/vpRZLU7Heo
— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2022
With that win by #ToxicAttraction, the semifinals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament are set! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/MonypDIKw8
— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Details On Backstage Reaction to End of NXT UK, Plans For NXT Europe and More
- Zoey Stark Reportedly Injured, Her Team May Be Replaced On Smackdown (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Note On The Current Plan For AEW All Out Main Event (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Rumor on CM Punk Expressing Displeasure With AEW, Some Thought He Might Almost Stay Home From Dynamite