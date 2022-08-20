wrestling / News

Semifinals Set In WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament On WWE Smackdown

August 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Toxic Attraction WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

We now have our WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament semifinals following this week’s episode of Smackdown. Toxic Attraction defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville on tonight’s show to advance to the semis of the tournament.

The updated brackets for the tournament are:

* IYO SKY & Dakota Kai vs. Alexa Bliss & Asuka
* Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah vs. Toxic Attraction

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading