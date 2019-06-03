wrestling / News

Sendai Girls Results 6.2.19 from Hiroshima, Japan

June 2, 2019 | Posted by Shannon Walsh
Sendai Girls

– Sendai Girls held their latest show on Sunday from Hiroshima, Japan. The results are, per Wrestling With Demons:

* Mikoto Shindo pinned Manami.
* Aiger beat Sakura Hirota.
* Meiko Satomura and the returning Heidi Katrina beat Alex Lee and KAORU when Satomura pinned KAORU after the Death Valley Bomb.
* Chihiro Hashimoto pinned Yuu with the Albright suplex.
* DASH Chisako and Mika Iwata beat Millie McKenzie and Charli Evans when DASH pinned McKenzie after the hormone splash.

This will be a short Japan appearance for Katrina. She will be on the 6/8/19 and 6/9/19 shows and then “The British Amazon” returns to the Midwest, USA with this schedule:
* Girl Fight Wrestling in Jeffersonville, Indiana on 6/11/19.
* XICW’s The Sheik and Malcolm Monroe Sr. Memorial Show on 6/15/19 in Lincoln Park, Michigan.
* Pro Wrestling All-Stars on 6/21/19 in Detroit, Michigan.
* International Big Time Wrestling on 6/23/19 at the El Club in Detroit, Michigan.

