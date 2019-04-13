wrestling / News
Sendai Girls Results From Osaka, Japan 04.13.19
Sendai Girls results from Osaka, Japan on 4/13/19 (courtesy of our friends at Wrestling With Demons):
Mika Iwata pinned Mikoto Shindo after a high kick.
Manami won a 3-Way Match over Sakura Hirota and KAORU.
DASH Chisako and Hiroyo Matsumoto beat Alex Lee and Hikaru Shida when DASH pinned Lee after the hormone splash.
Meiko Satomura pinned Mille McKenzie after the Death Valley Bomb in a real physical battle.
Jordynne Grace and Saree beat Chihiro Hashimoto and Killer Kelly when Grace pinned Hashimoto with the Grace Driver.
4/13(土)
大阪世界館大会
13：00試合開始(12：30開場)
王者・橋本千紘から直接勝利を上げたジョーダン・グレースは、4/16(火)後楽園ホール大会にてベルト奪取を宣言。#仙女 #大阪 #sendaigirlspro pic.twitter.com/065rs5yc0J
— センダイガ－ルズプロレスリング (@senjo2006) April 13, 2019
