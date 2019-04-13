Sendai Girls Results From Osaka, Japan 04.13.19

Sendai Girls results from Osaka, Japan on 4/13/19 (courtesy of our friends at Wrestling With Demons):

Mika Iwata pinned Mikoto Shindo after a high kick.

Manami won a 3-Way Match over Sakura Hirota and KAORU.

DASH Chisako and Hiroyo Matsumoto beat Alex Lee and Hikaru Shida when DASH pinned Lee after the hormone splash.

Meiko Satomura pinned Mille McKenzie after the Death Valley Bomb in a real physical battle.

Jordynne Grace and Saree beat Chihiro Hashimoto and Killer Kelly when Grace pinned Hashimoto with the Grace Driver.