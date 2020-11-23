Senior Vice President of Data Strategy Leaves WWE

PWInsider reports that WWE Senior Vice President of Data Strategy Pam Murrin left the company last week. She was one of several executives to leave last week, which is at a total count of four at this time. The other three include Mark Kowal, John Brody and Brian Nurse. There may be more, but that hasn’t been confirmed at this time.

Murrin’s LinkedIn profile describes her position as “leading evolution of WWE’s data analytics practice for all lines of business.” She joined the company in March 2016. Before that, she worked with Time Warner, American Express and HBO.

A source noted that recent executive departures were likely due to a “changing of the guard”, with a new team to replace former WWE Co-presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson. Vince McMahon seems to be distancing the company from analytics and data after Barrios’ departure. Barrios said that the data gathered from the WWE Network and other revenue streams would help them evolve.