Senka Akatsuki Out Of Marigold Dream Star GP Due To Pneumonia

Senka Akatsuki is out of the Marigold Dream Star GP due to a case of pneumonia. Marigold announced on Wednesday that Akatsuki has contracted the disease and will be unable to compete in the tournament, as you can see below.

Marigold announced:

“Marvelous has confirmed that due to pneumonia and her symptoms worsening, Senka Akatsuki will be forced to miss Marigold’s DREAM STAR GP as well as the upcoming Marvelous Korakuen Hall show on August 8th. Wishing Senka all the best in her recovery. That’s all that matters.”