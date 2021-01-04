wrestling / News
Septimo Dragon Has Stabilized After A Third Surgery
January 4, 2021
Major League Wrestling has announced that Septimo Dragon is now in stable condition after a hit-and-run accident put him in the hospital with “extensive” internal injuries. He was moved to the Ciudad Médica de Irapuato al hospital general and had a third surgery late last week to fix the issue.
Court Bauer said: “Séptimo Dragón has always demonstrated great fighting spirit and I expect he will fight this challenge with all his power. We look forward to sharing more good news with his fans soon.“
