Septimo Dragon Has Stabilized After A Third Surgery

Major League Wrestling has announced that Septimo Dragon is now in stable condition after a hit-and-run accident put him in the hospital with “extensive” internal injuries. He was moved to the Ciudad Médica de Irapuato al hospital general and had a third surgery late last week to fix the issue.

Court Bauer said: “Séptimo Dragón has always demonstrated great fighting spirit and I expect he will fight this challenge with all his power. We look forward to sharing more good news with his fans soon.“