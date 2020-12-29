wrestling / News
Septimo Dragon Reportedly in Stable Condition Following Surgery
– As previously reported, professional wrestler Septimo Dragon was hospitalized yesterday after a motorcycle accident and had to go into surgery in Mexico. As an update to the earlier story, MasLucha.com reported that Dragon was last in stable condition after coming out of surgery yesterday (Dec. 28).
Additionally, Major League Wrestling released a statement from company chief physician Dr. Nelson Sweglar on how fans can help Septimo Dragon. Dr. Sweglar stated, “We’re asking our friends and fans in Mexico, especially in Guanajuato, who are type A+ blood donors, please consider donating.”
The statement noted that A+ learn more about donating by calling the Red Cross of Irapuato or by going to the Garcilita clinic directly in Salamanca. More details are available HERE
