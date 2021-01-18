Serena Deeb On Rising Stars In AEW Women’s Division, Wrestling Asuka In Japan, Working For Taijiri

In a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted, Serena Deeb discussed working for Tajiri in Japan, wrestling Asuka, the rising stars in the AEW women’s division, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Serena Deeb on working for Tajiri in Japan: “Japan is my favorite country in the world. I really look forward to this pandemic lifting so I can go back there. I went to Japan seven times, and I’m really honored I got to go there so many times. It was right after I’d been in WWE the first time. Japanese wrestling and the technical aspect of it really resonated with me, and then Tajiri gave me an opportunity to come over and do a couple of matches. It was kind of like a tryout match to see if my style worked there. It went really well, and he just kept bringing me back.

“I went back for his company five times and then he started another company and I went back for them a couple of times. I loved working for Tajiri. He’s so funny and one of the funniest human beings. He’s just really creative, and I learned a lot from him. I thought his companies were so different in Japan. They were really entertaining. I click with that style, and I think the fans there are just so incredible. You don’t know what they’re going to react to sometimes, so it’s really a challenge to go out there and be in the moment and see what’s working.”

On what she loves about the style of wrestling in Japan: “I think just the technical aspect really clicked with me. Just listening to what they react to – you could do all this crazy stuff and they wouldn’t react, but then you could do something so simple like a headlock takeover, and they would react. They just really respect wrestling as a sport. That was a joy to be in front of audiences like that.”

On her favorite matches in Japan: “There’s a girl in Japan – Syuri – she’s amazing. My last match in Japan was with her, and I think my first one was as well. So, kind of full circle. We worked well together. And then Asuka, who went by Kana at the time. I think my favorite match in Japan was with Asuka. That was at Korakuen Hall, an amazing place to wrestle in Tokyo.

On fastest rising stars in AEW women’s division: “I’m tempted to say Britt Baker. I definitely think from a character standpoint and personality standpoint, I’ve seen the most growth in her. She’s really come into her own with what she’s portraying right now. She seems really confident with it. I think Penelope Ford has a lot of potential as well.

