Serena Deeb Calls WWE Release ‘The Best Thing That Has Ever Happened To Me’

January 14, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
On the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted, Serena Deeb spoke about her release from WWE in April of last year and how she views it as a positive thing. We were sent the following highlights:

Serena Deeb on her AEW Dynamite match with Thunder Rosa and getting signed: “I knew from that first taping that I wanted to be a part of [AEW]. I just had such a positive experience, and just the way it all turned out, I couldn’t have asked for a better story.”

Serena Deeb on losing her job in early 2020: “It was probably the best thing that ever happened to me, losing my job, because [AEW] probably would not be happening right now. I don’t even look back on that with any type of negative feelings or anything; it is purely positive for me.”

