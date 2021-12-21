Serena Deeb On Embracing Coaching Opportunity In AEW, Her Role As Locker Room Leader

In a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Serena Deeb discussed embracing the opportunity to coach in AEW, her role as a locker room leader, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Serena Deeb on her coaching role in WWE and embracing the opportunity to coach in AEW: “Definitely polarizing emotions, you know? For example, yesterday I did what was supposed to be a four-hour seminar but it ended up being a six-hour seminar because we were just in it and we were just going. I felt so good at the end of it. I really love coaching and I want it to be a part of my life and my future and I am getting to do a little bit of that at AEW, as well. So that’s a part of me, for sure. I have an innate desire to help people and I’ve kind of always been like that, I really love it.”

On her role as a locker room leader: “Yeah, I absolutely do. I have a great relationship with all of the Japanese women, I spent quite a bit of time in Japan. I did seven trips there, I lived over there for three months, I feel like I communicate with them really well and I understand their style. They’re kind of my favorite grouping to work with because they’re so hungry for feedback, all of the time. Like, ‘what can I do? What can I do to get better?’ Those are the people I flock to. The people that really, genuinely want to know, ‘how do I improve?’”

On getting an opportunity to do coaching and producing while she was injured: “In the meantime, when I was kind of sitting on the sidelines I stepped into the coaching role and the producing role. Kind of like the stuff I was doing before at the other company. I’m helping them with their matches, I am on headset next to Tony calling their matches, talking to the truck, doing all of that. I love that too and, you know what? That has an exhilarating component in itself. Like, especially when you really help and then you watch them go out there and they kill it. You feel like you’re part of that, it’s very rewarding.”

On the importance of having women like Molly Holly and Gail Kim in coaching and producer roles: “It’s great that Molly Holly, for example, has a role, Gail Kim. Like you said, female representation is really important. There has to be a strong female that has been through it that you can come to for stuff. There has to be. Men’s and women’s wrestling is an entirely different thing. There are so many different things that the women have to do. The hair and the makeup and the this and the that. There are so many different elements that, respectfully, only a woman would understand. Even the emotional stuff, as well.”