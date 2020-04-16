wrestling / News
Serena Deeb Releases Statement on Her WWE Release
– As previously reported, WWE coach and former wrestler Serena Deeb was released from the company yesterday. She’s released a statement on getting released on her Twitter account, which you can now see below.
Deeb stated in her tweet: “I’m forever grateful for my time with WWE and the people who illuminated my life there. To those of you affected by this, my heart is with you. We are all facing these challenges together, so let’s continue to spread love and find ways to support and care for each other. Difficult times strengthen our spirits and give us the chance to step back and reevaluate our paths. My heart has always been in pro wrestling and I’m excited for the possibilities moving forward. Much love.”
— Serena (@SerenaDeeb) April 16, 2020
