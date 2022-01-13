Serena Deeb Considers WWE Releases The Best Thing That Ever Happened To Her

In an interview with The Washington Post, Serena Deeb spoke about her WWE release, how Tony Khan helped her recover from her knee injury and more. She noted that the company’s care was “next level” and Khan sent her to his personal doctor. Here are highlights:

On her release from WWE in 2020: “Honestly, I consider both of my releases from WWE two of the best things that have ever happened to me.”

On watching the launch of AEW: “I was watching AEW thinking I want to wrestle there, I stand behind what they’re doing, I stand behind how different it is. The things I had heard about the backstage atmosphere, everything planted that goal into my mind at that point.”

On the positive atmosphere in AEW: “A lot of us say this to each other every week, we literally work at the best company in the world. You never feel like, ‘I can’t go to anybody.’ There are other companies where that feeling is overwhelming.”