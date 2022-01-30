Serena Deeb Has Been Announced For TERMINUS II

TERMINUS has announced that Serena Deeb will be part of the promotion’s second show in Atlanta, Georgia on February 24. Deeb is currently working for AEW and is a former NWA women’s champion. The show currently features a match between Jonathan Gresham and Santana for the original ROH World title. Other talents booked include Queen Aminata, Lio Rush, Leon Ruff, Kevin Blackwood and Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland.

