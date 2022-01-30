wrestling / News

Serena Deeb Has Been Announced For TERMINUS II

January 29, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Serena Deeb Image Credit: TERMINUS

TERMINUS has announced that Serena Deeb will be part of the promotion’s second show in Atlanta, Georgia on February 24. Deeb is currently working for AEW and is a former NWA women’s champion. The show currently features a match between Jonathan Gresham and Santana for the original ROH World title. Other talents booked include Queen Aminata, Lio Rush, Leon Ruff, Kevin Blackwood and Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland.

