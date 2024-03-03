Serena Deeb Issues Open Challenge on AEW Collision, Calls Herself ‘The Final Boss’

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Serena Deeb issued an open challenge to the women of AEW and declared she is the ‘final boss’ of the company.

She said: “Not only am I undefeated, I’m undeniable, and I’m unstoppable. Putting on clinic after clinic every single week here in AEW. Let’s be honest, nobody has really challenged me in the ring yet and it makes sense because I am ‘The Professor of Professional Wrestling,’ ‘The Woman of 1000 Holds.’ To be honest, I don’t think the competition that I’ve faced so far would even know the difference between a wristlock and a wristwatch. So if you’re listening, if you’re watching, if you consider yourself one of the best, step into Deeb’s Dojo. Step into my home turf. Test yourself against the most elite wrestler, because I’ll be here each and every week showing the world that nobody can do what I do in the ring and why I am ‘The Final Boss.”