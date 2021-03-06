wrestling / News
Serena Deeb Says She Had Her Knee Scoped, Will Be Back ‘Before You Know It’
March 5, 2021 | Posted by
Serena Deeb has given an update on her health status, noting that she had her knee scoped recently. The NWA Women’s Champion posted to Twitter with a pic of her at a medical facility, writing:
“Update on my knee…I had a scope done and it went really well. I’ll be back before you know it. Thank you all for the support and concern.”
Deeb’s last match was a loss to Riho in the first round of the AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament on February 17th.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Deeb for a quick and full recovery.
Update on my knee…I had a scope done and it went really well. I’ll be back before you know it 😊. Thank you all for the support and concern. pic.twitter.com/AzGVpwsxNf
— Serena (@SerenaDeeb) March 5, 2021
