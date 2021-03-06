Serena Deeb Says She Had Her Knee Scoped, Will Be Back ‘Before You Know It’

Serena Deeb has given an update on her health status, noting that she had her knee scoped recently. The NWA Women’s Champion posted to Twitter with a pic of her at a medical facility, writing:

“Update on my knee…I had a scope done and it went really well. I’ll be back before you know it. Thank you all for the support and concern.”

Deeb’s last match was a loss to Riho in the first round of the AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament on February 17th.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Deeb for a quick and full recovery.