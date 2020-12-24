Serena Deeb On Wanting To Work With NJPW, Cross-Promotion With NWA & AEW, Expectations For NWA’s Return

In a recent interview on That Hashtag Show, Serena Deeb discussed being NWA Women’s Champion, wanting to work an NJPW show, her expectations for the NWA’s return, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Serena Deeb on being NWA Women’s Champion and doing cross-promotion with AEW: “I’m super proud to my on that list of women. Those are women that have inspired me. From all generations, everybody up until the former champion Thunder Rosa, who is someone I really admire. Her work ethic is pretty unparalleled. So, to be on that list in wrestling history is an honor. Doing this work with NWA in addition to AEW, I think it’s special. It’s something that hasn’t been done in wrestling in awhile – this cross-promotion. To be part of that and someone who represents this historically significant company in the NWA and now be able to bring that championship to Dynamite and defending it against AEW women – there’s a lot going on. I’m super excited that I’m right in the middle of that.”

On wanting to work with NJPW: “The stuff with IMPACT is exciting as well. That’s another cross-promotion that I think could do some special things in this industry. New Japan is on that list as well. It’s always been a dream of mine to wrestle on a New Japan show. I know it hasn’t always been the promotion that showcases women quite as much, but I think the way that wrestling has moved and evolved, more places that, historically speaking, didn’t have a lot of women’s action are more open to it. I would love to wrestle for New Japan. I can’t wait to go back to Japan, in general. It’s my favorite place to wrestle and my favorite country.”

On her expectations for the NWA’s return and her goals moving forward: “In the foreseeable future, I’m really excited that NWA is probably starting back up again with some tapings in January or early next year. I’m excited to go over there and get in the ring with some different women. My intention as champion is to carry the championship and defend it all over the world. I would love to be a platform to showcase other women that other people aren’t too familiar with. I think all of this with the cross-promotion that is going on – the possibilities are endless. Just the feeling of possibility in your life – when you have that in front of you – I’m taking the time to soak it up and be grateful for it. It’s taken a long time to get to this point, and I’m having a blast.”

