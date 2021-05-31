wrestling / News

Serena Deeb Retains NWA Women’s Championship at AEW Double or Nothing (Clips)

May 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Double or Nothing Serena Deeb

Serena Deeb made a successful defense of her NWA World Women’s Championship at AEW Double or Nothing. Deeb faced Riho on the Buy In pre-show and defeated the former AEW Women’s Champion, making her tap out to the Serenity Lock. You can see some pics and video from the match below.

Deeb’s title reign now stands at 215 days, having won the championship on the October 27th, 2020 episode of UWN Primetime live.

