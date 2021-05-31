Serena Deeb Retains NWA Women’s Championship at AEW Double or Nothing (Clips)

Serena Deeb made a successful defense of her NWA World Women’s Championship at AEW Double or Nothing. Deeb faced Riho on the Buy In pre-show and defeated the former AEW Women’s Champion, making her tap out to the Serenity Lock. You can see some pics and video from the match below.

Deeb’s title reign now stands at 215 days, having won the championship on the October 27th, 2020 episode of UWN Primetime live.

👋 Tune into the #AEWDoN Buy In Now on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB as @SerenaDeeb defends her NWA Women's World Championship against former AEW Women's World Champ @riho_gtmv pic.twitter.com/03L0a1EY7Y — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2021