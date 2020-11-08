Serena Deeb Retains NWA Women’s Title At AEW Full Gear – Thunder Rosa Confronts Her (Pics, Video)

The NWA Women’s World title was on the line at AEW Full Gear, with Serena Deeb managing to retain the title against former champion Allysin Kay. Deeb locked Kay in the Serenity Lock to score the tapout victory. After the match was over, she was confronted by Thunder Rosa, the former champion that Deeb took the title from. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

Allysin Kay (@Sienna) introduces @SerenaDeeb to a big boot!

Order #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV on Saturday, Nov 7th on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FiteTV (International Fans Only) pic.twitter.com/h2dum6AfKA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020