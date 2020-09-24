Serena Deeb Announces Self-Quarantine, UWN Primetime Live Match Changed For Next Week

Serena Deeb is going into self-quarantine for 10 days, which is prompting the change of a UWN Primetime Live match for next week. Deeb was set to face Allysin Kay on next Tuesday’s show, but announced that the match has to be postponed after she came in contact with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.

The statament was issued via the UWN Twitter account, which also noted that Nicole Savoy will face Kay in Deeb’s place. The full statement and tweet are below:

“Earlier this week, I came into contact with an individual who later tested positive for COVID-19. I am taking extra precaution and will be self-quaranting for 10 days. Due to this, I unfortunately have to postpone the match at Primetime Live next week with Allysin Kay. I offer my utmost apologies for this. This is a serious matter, and the health and safety of everyone involved always comes first.”