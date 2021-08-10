Serena Deeb Updates Fans on Knee Injury, Puts AEW Women’s Division on Notice

– AEW wrestler Serena Deeb shared a video on her Twitter today with an update on the status of her recent injury. You can see the video she shared below.

Deeb noted that she’s already to walk normally again, and she currently doesn’t need her knee brace anymore, so she’s closer to getting her medical clearance to return to the ring. She also stated the following:

“My question is: Where is the courtesy? Where is the etiquette, the respect that this business was founded on? Where’s the passion? The dedication? Do you know what I to do to get my break in pro wrestling? I had to shave my head on national television! Show me a woman today that would do the same thing for this business. There ain’t one. None of them are Serena Deeb! I’ve dedicated my entire life to professional wrestling! Do you know how long it took me to learn 1,000 holds?! A very, very long time! I have put in my hours. I have paid my dues. If there were a PHD in pro wrestling, you better believe that I would have it by now. So, when I return, it doesn’t matter who you throw in front of me, whether it’s a Bunny, a Beast, an Alien, or a Doctor. They will all see that there is only one professor of professional wrestling! I am Serena Deeb, the woman of 1,000 holds!”