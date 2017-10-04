Serena Deeb Visits The WWE Performance Center

According to squaredcirclesirens.com, Mae Young Classic competitor and former WWE Performer Serena Deeb was visiting the WWE Performance Center this week, sharing her in-ring knowledge with the future of WWE’s Women’s Division. Deeb, 31, had a 10-year career that saw her get signed to WWE and become the Queen of FCW before being called up as a member of CM Punk’s straight edge society. She had retired in 2015, but returned to the ring this year for the Mae Young Classic.