Serena Deeb vs. Leyla Hirsh Was Reportedly Last-Minute Addition to Dynamite
The NWA Women’s World Championship match that aired on last night’s AEW Dynamite wasn’t originally set to take place, according to a new report. As noted last night, Serena Deeb defended her newly-won championship against Leyla Hirsh the show and was victorious, but PWInsider reports that it was a late addition to the card as a result of the Taynara Conti vs. Abadon match being pulled pulled due to Abadon’s injury during the taped bout.
The site notes that Abadon was taken to the hospital as a precaution and that Deeb and Hirsh were brought together to put together a match on short notice, delivering it 15- 20 minutes later. The match had a great reaction and it is said that Hirsh is “pretty much guaranteed” to see a lot more AEW action going forward.
