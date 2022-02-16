wrestling / News
Serena Deeb vs. Liiza Hall Added To TERMINUS II
TERMINUS has announced a match between Serena Deeb and Liiza Hall for their second event on February 24 in Atlanta. Both women are making their TERMINUS debut at this show. Here’s the updated lineup:
* ROH (Original) World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Santana
* TERMINAL Eliminator Match: Josh Alexander vs. Kenny Alfonso vs. Leon Ruff vs. Tre Lamar
* Daniel Garcia & Kevin Blackwood vs. Dante Caballero & Joe Keys
* Adam Priest vs. Invictus Khash
* Jay Lethal vs. Baron Black
* Serena Deeb vs. Liiza Hall
* Also advertised for the show: Queen Aminata, Killa Kate, Gabriel Kidd, Davey Richards, Lio Rush and Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland.
T E R M I N U S • 2@FiteTV: https://t.co/MFXmZzAB2Bhttps://t.co/UgTontNw1T pic.twitter.com/xT2z8t7hk3
— TERMINUS (@TERMINUSpro) February 16, 2022
