Serena Deeb vs. Liiza Hall Added To TERMINUS II

February 16, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Serena Deeb TERMINUS Image Credit: TERMINUS

TERMINUS has announced a match between Serena Deeb and Liiza Hall for their second event on February 24 in Atlanta. Both women are making their TERMINUS debut at this show. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH (Original) World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Santana
* TERMINAL Eliminator Match: Josh Alexander vs. Kenny Alfonso vs. Leon Ruff vs. Tre Lamar
* Daniel Garcia & Kevin Blackwood vs. Dante Caballero & Joe Keys
* Adam Priest vs. Invictus Khash
* Jay Lethal vs. Baron Black
* Serena Deeb vs. Liiza Hall
* Also advertised for the show: Queen Aminata, Killa Kate, Gabriel Kidd, Davey Richards, Lio Rush and Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland.

TERMINUS, Joseph Lee

