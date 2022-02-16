Serena Deeb vs. Liiza Hall Added To TERMINUS II

TERMINUS has announced a match between Serena Deeb and Liiza Hall for their second event on February 24 in Atlanta. Both women are making their TERMINUS debut at this show. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH (Original) World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Santana

* TERMINAL Eliminator Match: Josh Alexander vs. Kenny Alfonso vs. Leon Ruff vs. Tre Lamar

* Daniel Garcia & Kevin Blackwood vs. Dante Caballero & Joe Keys

* Adam Priest vs. Invictus Khash

* Jay Lethal vs. Baron Black

* Serena Deeb vs. Liiza Hall

* Also advertised for the show: Queen Aminata, Killa Kate, Gabriel Kidd, Davey Richards, Lio Rush and Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland.