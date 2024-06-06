Serena Deeb To Face Mina Shirakawa On This Week’s AEW Rampage

Serena Deeb and Mina Shirakawa will do battle on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. It was announced on tonight’s Dynamite that the two will face off on Friday’s show in Deeb’s first match since she lost to Toni Strom at AEW Double or Nothing.

The match is the first announced for the show, which returns to its regular time and night at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT on TNT.