Serena Deeb Wants An Iron Woman Match With Thunder Rosa
In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Serena Deeb said that if she gets a chance to face Thunder Rosa in AEW, she wants an Iron Woman match. Here are highlights:
On her history with Thunder Rosa: “You know, we go back. We have history. The whole NWA, we had a feud, I believe it was three matches, right around the time I started with AEW, those first few months. So we have some history, and it might be time to revisit that history.”
On the stipulation she’d want: “Well, dream [match] would be an Ironwoman Match. That’s the dream. I love all the ideas of stipulations and all that, but I’m grounded in technical wrestling. That’s what I love to do and she’s the same. We’re both very technical, and I think an Ironwoman would be magical with her.”
