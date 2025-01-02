Seri Yamaoka On Making Her Marigold Debut, Goals For Her First Year

Seri Yamaoka is set to make her pro wrestling debut at Marigold First Dream and she recently discussed her goals for her first year and more. Yamaoka spoke with Fightful’s Scott Edwards and you can see some highlights below:

On her upcoming debut at Marigold First Dream: “I’m a little worried about whether I can live up to expectations, but I want to make my debut the best it can be, so I’m going to do what I can now, outside of practice, to improve my stamina and do lots of self-training before my debut.”

On facing MIRAI at the show: “No matter how much it is my debut match, I don’t want to think about losing. I will go into the match with a strong will and only one thought in mind: winning.”

On learning from Nanae Takahashi: “I had great muscle strength thanks to amateur wrestling, but it took me a while to be able to do breakfalls, pro wrestling techniques, and use my voice when doing forearms, or other techniques. I was frustrated with myself for not being able to do them, and there were times when I felt like I wasn’t going to make it. At times like those, Nanae Takahashi-san gave me a lot of advice and encouraged me. I want to have the same guts as Nanae-san. That’s what I want!”

On why she wanted to start her career with Marigold: “Because I liked the atmosphere at Marigold. I felt that it was very important, that the atmosphere there felt right to me.”

On the pressure of her debut being hyped up: “I do feel pressure! But I want to overcome that pressure, and that’s the kind of determination I’ve had in mind since I decided to become a professional wrestler.”

On her goals for her first year: “Aiming for the top, doing my best without any injuries. That is what 2025 will be all about.”

On who she’d like to face in Marigold: “I would like to fight against Victoria Yuzuki, Nanae Takahashi, and Utami Hayashishita.”