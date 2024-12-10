Seri Yamaoka To Face MIRAI In Marigold Debut At First Dream

“Super Rookie” Seri Yamaoka is set to battle MIRAI in her debut match for Marigold at the company’s First Dream event. A public practice event took place on Tuesday in which, as Fightful notes, Yamaoka requested MIRAI as her opponent which Rossy Ogawa agreed to. You can see the clip below.

Marigold announced Yamaoka as a member of the roster back on August 17th, and it was noted at that time that she would make her debut at Marigold First Dream on January 3rd. The show will air live on WRESTLE Universe and the updated card is:

* Marigold World Championship Match: Sareee OR Nanae Takahashi vs. Utami Hayashishita

* United National Championship Match: Miku Aono vs. Mai Sakurai

* GHC Women’s Championship Match: Kouki Amarei vs. Chika Goto

* Seri Yamaoka vs. MIRAI