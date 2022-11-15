Series Premiere Of MLW Insider Is Online

MLW has debuted its new series MLW Insider, with the livestream now online. You can check out the video below, described as follows:

Alicia Atout breaks the news on a big international signing. The “Interview Queen” then talks with MLW CEO Court Bauer about the new season, 2023 plans and tackles fan questions on more inter-promotional crossovers, MLW action figures from Boss Fight Studios, Fusion on Thanksgiving and more.