Series Premiere Of MLW Insider Is Online
November 15, 2022 | Posted by
MLW has debuted its new series MLW Insider, with the livestream now online. You can check out the video below, described as follows:
Alicia Atout breaks the news on a big international signing. The “Interview Queen” then talks with MLW CEO Court Bauer about the new season, 2023 plans and tackles fan questions on more inter-promotional crossovers, MLW action figures from Boss Fight Studios, Fusion on Thanksgiving and more.
