wrestling / News

Series Premiere Of MLW Insider Is Online

November 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Insider Image Credit: MLW

MLW has debuted its new series MLW Insider, with the livestream now online. You can check out the video below, described as follows:

Alicia Atout breaks the news on a big international signing. The “Interview Queen” then talks with MLW CEO Court Bauer about the new season, 2023 plans and tackles fan questions on more inter-promotional crossovers, MLW action figures from Boss Fight Studios, Fusion on Thanksgiving and more.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MLW Insider, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading