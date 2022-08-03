Various News: Serpentico Promoted to CEO Of SNAKEMAN Industries LLC, Inc., Shinsuke Nakamura Jokes About Bayley Video

Serpentico wants the world )and his math teacher) to know that he is now the CEO of SNAKEMAN Industries LLC, Inc. The AEW roster member has been no stranger to putting out press releases, declaring in June after he won his first match since October that he was now “UNDEFEATEDMAN” and had a list of demands. With the recent changes in wrestling companies — Vince McMahon’s retirement and Stephanie McMahon & Nick Khan’s promotions to Co-CEO, as well as AEW expanding their talent relations and development team — Serpentico decided to follow suit and announce that he “just got promoted to CEO of SNAKEMAN Industries LLC, Inc.”

He retweeted the announcement so he was able to tag several news sources as well as “SNAKEMAN’s 8th grade math teacher that called him lazy,” as you can see below:

– A video of Bayley goofing around with what appears to be the bottom half of a dummy and trying to “resuscitate” it drew the attention of Shinsuke Nakamura. The legs were colored like Nakamura’s ring gear, prompting him to retweet it with:

“Someone killed me. But I will be resurrected…”